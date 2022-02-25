Veteran officer with Lake County, Indiana found dead in patrol car

A veteran officer of the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department was found dead in his patrol car in the East Chicago Courthouse parking lot Friday afternoon.

A civilian employee of the sheriff's department found the 51-year-old around 4:30 p.m.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the loved ones of this officer, and also to the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. It is extremely difficult to cope with the loss of one of your own," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

The Lake County Coroner's Office and the East Chicago Police Department are investigating.

No further information was released.