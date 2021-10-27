Veterans on Honor Flight land at Midway Airport: 'best experience of my life'

Honor Flight Chicago recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of America’s senior war veterans with an all expense paid journey that they truly deserve.

On Wednesday, it was a welcome home that only some experienced before.

"I didn’t get a welcome home before," said Vietnam Veteran Theodore Gray. "I was discharged on ETS and this is an experience like I’ve never had."

The stories at Midway Airport were endless. There were four World War II veterans from Chicago, 13 Korean War veterans and 101 Vietnam War veterans on board representing the Army, Women’s Army Corps, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

One-hundred and eighteen veterans got to see memorials from wars they fought in: the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"This has been the best experience of my life. We went to all the memorials. We remembered the nurses," said Vietnam Veteran Norm Moret.

To date, more than 9,000 veterans who served in these wars have made this memorable trip.