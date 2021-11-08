'Veterans Path to Hope' aims to help service members re-adjust to life after returning home

It's no secret the life of a soldier is tough. But for many Americans who served, re-adjusting to life off the battlefield can be just as difficult.

Thankfully, there are local organizations looking to change that. One of them is Veterans Path to Hope.

The agency was started 25 years ago and is based in Crystal Lake. They offer housing programs, outdoor activities to build camaraderie, programs for caregivers, and they even provide food and furniture for vets moving into new homes.

"Many of our staff are veterans or they are one-offs, connected in some way, and we put our heads together and try to figure out how we remove that barrier so that the veteran or family can experience hope again, it's really all about that," said Laura Franz, Executive Director of Veterans Path to Hope.

Veterans Path to Hope has partnered with VA locations all over the Chicago area.

Advertisement

If you would like to learn more, you can visit their website veteranspathtohope.org.