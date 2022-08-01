Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.

The victim refused to do so, and then swung at the offender and reached for the gun, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The offender shot at the victim and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his hand and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Nobody is reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.