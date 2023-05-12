Victim robbed at gunpoint while searching for phone on shoulder of I-94, suspect in custody

article

A Chicago man allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was attempting to locate her phone on the side of Interstate 94 Thursday.

Lonard V. Key, 27, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, robbery, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

On Thursday, Illinois State Police learned of an armed robbery that occurred on Interstate 94 southbound at Pershing Road.

The victim was pulled over on the shoulder searching for her cell phone, when Key allegedly pulled over in a black Mitsubishi and assisted with searching for the phone.

After exhausting all efforts, the victim got back into her car to leave, ISP said.

Key then allegedly walked back to the driver's side door and demanded the victim's watch and bracelet at gunpoint.

The victim gave Key the items and then called police.

The Mitsubishi was located later that day with the assistance of Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs).

After a brief pursuit, Key fled from the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

The victim's belongings, along with a loaded firearm, were located near the vehicle Key fled from, ISP said.

Key is being held while awaiting a bond hearing.