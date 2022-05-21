Victim clinging to life after being shot on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway

One person was shot and seriously injured on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday night.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street around 8:10 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound local lanes were closed as the investigation continues.

