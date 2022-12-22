Victim, suspect both shot after argument erupts inside South Side Chicago business

A victim and suspect were both wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon during a verbal altercation inside a business in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Around 12:18 p.m., police say the male victim was working inside a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. 67th Street when a male offender entered the business and began a verbal altercation with an employee.

The 41-year-old victim then asked the 25-year-old offender to leave, but the offender pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the thigh. The victim and offender then tussled over the gun and the offender was also shot in his thigh, police said.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Charges were pending against the offender.

The investigation is ongoing.