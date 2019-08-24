Victims attacked from behind, robbed in Bucktown: police

article

Chicago police are warning residents to always be aware of their surroundings following a pair strong armed robberies in August in Bucktown on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, victims were attacked from behind by two to three men and then robbed of their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The offenders then flee the scene in a green Honda Civic.

These robberies occurred Aug. 13 in the 2000 block of West North Avenue and Aug. 18 in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue, police said. Both incidents happened in the early afternoon hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.