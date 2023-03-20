Victims killed in Vernon Hills fire identified

Two people who were killed in a fire in the north suburbs early Sunday morning have been identified.

On Monday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Camille Lozano, of Vernon Hills, and 39-year-old Polly Jensen, also of Vernon Hills.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Vernon Hills police responded to a blaze at a multi-unit apartment building in the 900 block of South Court of Shorewood.

As police and fire crews responded, someone called 911 to report that people may be trapped inside the residence.

Crews found heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

As crews worked to put out the fire, Lozano and Jensen were found inside during a search of the apartment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The building has been deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is working to provide assistance to those displaced by the fire.