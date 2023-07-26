Victims of Hinsdale sandwich shop crash file lawsuit against Fuller's Car Wash

Three patrons of Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale filed a lawsuit against Fuller's Car Wash after a vehicle slammed into the business last week.

A Jeep pulling out of Fuller's Car Wash struck the sandwich shop located next door on Monday, July 17. A 14-year-old boy died from his injures a few days later and the other three people hit or injured now seek damages.

GWC Injury Lawyers will represent plaintiffs Sophia Ricciardi, Michal Lizler and Connor Sullivan.

The lawsuit also names a minor who was driving the Jeep, as well as his father as defendants.

Martin Contreras' son was an employee of Fuller's Car Wash. The lawsuit alleges that the minor's negligence was the cause of the collision.

Each plaintiff is seeking $50,000 for physical, personal, and emotional damages.

The complete complaint is below: