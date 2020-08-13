Victims robbed at gunpoint on the Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of four armed robberies reported on the same day in August in Southwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident up to three men approached victims, flashed a gun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Each of the robberies happened Aug. 10 :

About 7:10 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue;

About 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 59th Street;

About 9:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Albany Avenue; and

About 10:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 59th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.