VIDEO: Bullets fly in Chicago's upscale River North neighborhood, leaving two men wounded

Two men were wounded early Sunday in a crazy scene in Chicago's upscale River North neighborhood.

Video provided by witnesses shows shots being fired as people run. A video of the aftermath shows a car upside down.

Chicago police said the violence broke out at Wells and Huron around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were in a car when they were approached by two other guys. At least one opened fire. A 22-year-old man was grazed in the face and shot in the leg. A 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face.

They drove themselves to Northwestern Hospital and were listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement



