Videos capture disturbance in Lake View that led to group jumping on vehicles, throwing bottles

One Chicago police officer was injured and three people were charged after a disturbance in Lake View led to glass bottles being thrown and people jumping on vehicles early Monday.

Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., officers responded to calls of a disturbance in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they dispersed the crowd. At that time, several offenders threw glass bottles at uniformed police officers.

One of the offenders also struck two officers in an attempt to resist arrest, police said.

One officer self-transported to an area hospital with an injury to the hand.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The following offenders were taken into custody.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

Ahmari Baldwin, 31, of Chicago, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct and issuance of a warrant.

Dominique Ray, 21, of Bloomington, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct

Charges are pending against one other offender.