Video captures suspects stealing trailer from Chicago church

A West Side church is relying on faith after their trailer was stolen.

It's a food pantry on wheels that's traveled all over Chicago for the past three years. The trailer was stolen a week ago from the Grace + Peace Church parking lot located in the North Austin community.

Surveillance video shows the theft happen last Wednesday in the church parking lot, located in the 1800 block of North LeClaire Avenue.

The truck that two men used to steal the trailer was also stolen from a construction company in Lawndale. The theft was discovered when volunteers were heading to feed the homeless and migrants over the weekend.

Inside the trailer was food, medical supplies, and clothing.

The thieves were able to hook the trailer onto the back of this truck and take off.

The church is now fundraising to get another trailer or hoping someone will donate one.

"If we were to put a number on it, I think all together we are talking about $15,000 including the trailer and supplies. It's devastating to our ministry," said JohnEric Zayas, Associate Pastor of Grace + Peace Church.

The trailer did have a license plate, but the thieves took it off and ditched it about a block away from the church. Chicago police continue to investigate both thefts.

To find out more about the church, you can visit their website thegapc.org.