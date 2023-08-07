Video shows gunmen open fire outside Chicago gas station in deadly shooting

Chicago police are searching for three suspects who fatally shot a man outside a gas station last month in the Chatham neighborhood.

CPD released video Monday that shows three people get out of an all-black Dodge Durango around 4:10 p.m. on July 26 and start shooting toward a Shell gas station at 8659 S. State St.

Gunfire struck 31-year-old Aton Benoit who was standing in the parking lot, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Benoit was then struck by the SUV as the suspects were fleeing the scene. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, an orange safety vest, black track pants with white stripes and black shoes. The second suspect was dressed in a dark hoodie, gray pants with tears on both knees and black shoes.

The third wanted individual was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering across the chest. He had light-colored jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area 2 Violent Crimes Detective McNicholas at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.