VIDEO: CPD officer released from hospital after being shot in the line of duty in Brighton Park

Chicago police officers and Supt. David Brown watched as a fellow officer was discharged from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Thursday night.

The officer was shot around 5 p.m. at a Home Depot in Brighton Park.

Authorities say a suspect was allegedly shoplifting when a loss prevention officer confronted them. During a struggle, the suspect shot the security guard.

The suspect fled and when officers pursued, an officer was shot.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Supt. Brown said Thursday evening that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chicago Police Department tweeted out a video of the officer being discharged from the hospital.

The suspect was shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The loss prevention officer is in "grave condition," according to CPD.