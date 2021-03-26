Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: CPD officer released from hospital after being shot in the line of duty in Brighton Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Brighton Park shooting: Suspect dead, CPD officer injured and loss prevention officer in ‘grave condition’

A Chicago police officer was shot Thursday after he confronted an alleged shoplifter who shot&nbsp;a security guard on the South Side.

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers and Supt. David Brown watched as a fellow officer was discharged from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Thursday night. 

 The officer was shot around 5 p.m. at a Home Depot in Brighton Park. 

Authorities say a suspect was allegedly shoplifting when a loss prevention officer confronted them. During a struggle, the suspect shot the security guard.

The suspect fled and when officers pursued, an officer was shot.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Supt. Brown said Thursday evening that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chicago Police Department tweeted out a video of the officer being discharged from the hospital.

The suspect was shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The loss prevention officer is in "grave condition," according to CPD.