Brighton Park shooting: Suspect dead, CPD officer injured and loss prevention officer in 'grave condition'

A Chicago police officer was shot Thursday after he confronted an alleged shoplifter who shot a security guard on the South Side.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of W. 46th Street at a hardware store in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The loss prevention officer at a Home Depot store saw a suspect shoplifting, police said. During a struggle, the suspect shot the security guard.

The suspect fled and when officers pursued, an officer was shot.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Supt. Brown said Thursday evening that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after he was in a shootout with police. The suspect later died at the hospital.

Advertisement

Brown says the loss prevention officer is in "grave condition."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The identifications of the CPD officer, loss prevention officer and suspect have not been released at this time.

The shooting comes less than a week after another Chicago police officer was shot on Saturday.

Officers were investigating reports of gunfire about 11:25 a.m. on March 20 in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue when someone fired shots at them, according to police.

When more units arrived to search for the shooter, the gunman fired again, striking an officer on the hand.

The female officer was expected to make a full recovery.

On March 14, another Chicago police officer was shot near the Gresham District police station on the South Side.

The 45-year-old police sergeant had a graze wound to the chin.

"Last year there were 79 officers shot at or shot. Of that 79, 10 were actually shot," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "This year, we are on an even greater pace with 13 shot at or shot, with this sergeant being the first hit, the first shot at so far this year. It just highlights the dangers of policing in the current environment we're in."

The officer was released later that day.