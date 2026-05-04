Video gambling debate in Chicago area grows over crime, revenue concerns

The Brief Suburban leaders in Oak Lawn link a spike in break-ins to video gaming businesses. State data shows hundreds of burglaries targeting gaming machines, with millions stolen. Chicago officials remain divided as concerns grow over impacts on public safety and casino revenue.



A debate over expanding video gambling in Chicago is intensifying, with supporters touting potential revenue and critics warning of crime and addiction risks.

City leaders are considering a proposal that would allow video gambling machines in bars and restaurants a move proponents say could bring in millions of dollars currently going to nearby suburbs.

But some suburban leaders say the consequences are already clear.

What they're saying:

In Oak Lawn, officials report an increase in break-ins targeting businesses with gaming machines.

"They’re in and out in minutes, causing an extensive amount in damage to restaurants, bars, gaming terminals, usually gone before police can arrive," said Oak Lawn Village Manager Tom Phelan. "On those occasions when police do arrive, they are in stolen vehicles … and take off at high rates of speed."

Data from the Illinois Gaming Board shows more than 470 burglaries targeted video gaming businesses statewide last year, with more than $2.7 million stolen. Dozens more cases have already been reported this year.

Phelan said the financial and safety risks continue to grow.

"Thousands of dollars in damages, millions of dollars community-wide," he said. "It’s really becoming concerning not just because of the monetary issue, but the danger."

The proposal also raises questions about how expanded gambling could affect Chicago’s casino agreement with Bally’s. The city is relying on that deal to help fund police and fire pensions, and some worry additional gaming options could draw customers away.

Meanwhile, some suburbs are taking a different approach. Voters in Downers Grove rejected video gambling, while Hinsdale has banned it outright.

As of now, no final vote has been scheduled on the proposed ordinance.