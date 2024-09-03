Video shows thieves breaking into Chicago business, stealing cash and merchandise

Chicago police released new video footage this week capturing thieves breaking into a business and stealing cash.

The group is suspected of being behind seven burglaries across the North Side of the city. In each case, the thieves smashed a front window, entered the premises, and stole cash from registers and tip jars.

The video also shows the suspects taking additional merchandise and items from one of the targeted businesses.

The incidents occurred at the following locations:

2200 block of North Clark Street on Sept. 1 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Sept. 1 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

1500 block of West Montrose on Sept. 1 at 2:56 a.m.

2000 block of North Lincoln Park West on Sept. 1 at 3:25 a.m.

1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue on Sept. 1 at 4 a.m.

4700 block of North Damen Avenue on Sept. 1 at 4:31 a.m.

4700 block of North Damen Avenue on Sept. 1 at 4:38 a.m.

Police said the offenders are three to four Black males, who were wearing all dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts and gloves.

They were seen leaving the area in a silver or black Kia Soul.

If you have any information on these burglaries, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.