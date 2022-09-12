Video: Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley

A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The 30-year-old man was walking in an alley around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people got out with one of them holding a gun to his head, police said.

Video from a neighbor's camera in the alley showed one of the suspects going through the man's pockets while a gun is still pointed at him.

After roughly 20 seconds, the man shoves one of the suspects and runs out of the alley.

The suspects got back into the vehicle and drove off westbound, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.