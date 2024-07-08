Video shows 4 offenders burglarizing several Logan Square and Humboldt Park businesses, stealing safe

Chicago police released video this week of four men wanted in connection to four burglaries in Logan Square and Humboldt Park.

In each incident, the offenders used a tire iron to break the front or side glass door of a business to gain entry. Once inside, the offenders stole cash, safes and electronics before fleeing the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

2400 Block of West Division Street on June 30 at about 3:08 a.m.

2500 Block of West Kedzie on June 30 at about 4:41 a.m.

3100 Block of West Armitage Avenue on June 30 at about 4:47 a.m.

2600 Block of West Division Street on June 30 at about 4:53 a.m.

The offenders are described as four African American male offenders, ranging in age from 16 to 25. They were wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.

The offenders also utilized a four-door, black Infiniti sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at (312) 746-7394.