Expand / Collapse search

Video shows aftermath of overnight crash near Tri-State, Markham police to release details

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Markham police will hold a press conference Saturday morning to discuss an overnight car crash on 159th Street near the Tri-State.

Police say they have seen inaccurate reports and plan to provide further details at the conference. 

Video of the scene shows at least two vehicles were involved. 

Tune in at 11 a.m. for live coverage. 

At least 2 cars involved in overnight crash near Tri-State in Markham

Markham police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that happened Friday night on 159th Street near the Tri-State Tollway. Further details will be release at a press conference Saturday morning.

This is breaking news story check back for updates.

Image 1 of 3

 