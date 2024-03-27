Video shows armed robbers responsible for over a dozen crimes in Chicago

Chicago police are searching for a group of armed robbers who are responsible for a crime spree that occurred in Chicago earlier this month.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victim, brandished firearms and then demanded the victim's personal property.

The incidents occurred on the following dates, times and locations:

1100 block of North Kostner Avenue on March 12 at 3 a.m.

2500 block of West Madison Avenue on March 12 at 3:40 a.m.

2100 block of North Kimball Avenue on March 12 at 3:44 a.m.

1600 block of North Keating Avenue on March 12 at 4 a.m.

1100 block of North Pulaski Road on March 12 at 4:25 a.m.

4200 block of West Grand Avenue on March 12 at 10 a.m.

1500 block of West Cortez Street on March 14 at noon

2600 block of South Pulaski Road on March 16 at 4:15 am.

2800 block of South Lawndale on March 16 at 4:15 a.m.

1000 block of North Pulaski on March 16 at 4:19 a.m.

3500 block of West 26th Street on March 16 at 4:20 a.m.

4400 block of West Cortez on March 16 at 4:41 a.m.

4300 block of West Division Street on March 16 at 5:45 a.m.

The suspects are reported to be three to four males, with weights ranging from 150 to 190 pounds. They were approximately five to six feet tall and dressed in all-black attire with ski masks.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to reach out to the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at (312) 746-8253.