Video shows Chicago mob throw fireworks, bricks at Illinois State Police vehicle

A mob swarmed an Illinois State Police trooper and threw rocks, bricks and fireworks at him in West Town early Sunday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Division and Elston.

According to ISP, at about 2 a.m. Sunday, the trooper was driving southbound on Interstate 90 near Division Street, when they noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division was completely stopped.

The trooper then approached the intersection of Division and Elston and saw several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts, police said.

A mob of about 100 people began to swarm the ISP trooper's squad vehicle. They jumped on the hood, broke the windshield and threw rocks, bricks and fireworks, ISP said.

If anyone has any information on this mob action, you are asked to contact ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.