Video shows Chicago police officer chasing down, punching protester

The Chicago Police Department has opened an internal investigation after video surfaced online that shows an officer chasing down and punching a protester in Uptown Monday night.

The investigation comes after protests downtown over the weekend turned violent following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

In the video, as the chaos ensues and screams can be heard, surrounding officers near the incident keep yelling to the crowd to “get the f*** back!”

Chicago police released the following statement regarding the incident.

“The Chicago Police Department strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by a CPD officer is encouraged to call 311 and file a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, who will investigate allegations of misconduct. Misconduct on the part of our officers will not be tolerated.”