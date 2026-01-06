Video shows brawl between protesters at Jan. 6 anniversary rally

The Brief A brief scuffle broke out at a Washington rally supporting pardoned Jan. 6 rioters when a woman tried to grab a counter-protester’s megaphone, video shows. The confrontation included pushing and shouting from the crowd before the counter-protester walked away and later retrieved the megaphone. The rally took place on the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when Trump supporters disrupted the certification of the 2020 election.



A scuffle broke out among demonstrators at a rally in support of pardoned Jan. 6 rioters in Washington on Sunday, the fifth anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attack, according to video posted online.

What we know:

The footage, filmed by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager and distributed by Storyful, shows a confrontation between a counter-protester, identified as Patricia Eguino, and another woman who attempted to seize Eguino’s megaphone.

The video shows the woman grabbing at the megaphone and pushing Eguino, prompting a brief struggle.

The woman fell to the ground during the altercation, then stood up and again tried to grab the megaphone before another person removed it from the scene.

Eguino eventually walked away from the confrontation and retrieved the megaphone, the video shows.

During the exchange, members of the crowd — many wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats and carrying American flags — could be heard shouting, "Get her!"

Eguino, who attended the rally as a counter-protester, said she was "defending democracy."

The backstory:

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The attack temporarily halted the certification process and forced lawmakers to flee or shelter in place.

Five people died in connection with the events of that day or shortly afterward, including a Capitol Police officer who suffered a stroke after engaging with the rioters. More than 140 police officers were injured. In the years since, more than 1,200 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes related to the attack, ranging from trespassing to seditious conspiracy.

The rally Sunday was held amid ongoing political debate over the prosecution and potential pardons of those convicted for their roles in the Capitol breach.