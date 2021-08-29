Video shows CPD officer confronting, grabbing Black woman who was walking her dog

Chicago police said an investigation is underway after video showed a Chicago Police officer violently confronting a Black woman walking her dog.

Lawyers for Nikkita Brown said that she was walking her dog early Saturday morning in Lincoln Park near the lakefront. The lawyers said the park was already closed.

Video shows the officer walking up to Brown, and getting close to her in spite of her requests that he stay away because of COVID. He tells her that since he is outside, he does not need to wear a mask.

Video from bystanders shows the CPD officer grabbing her and struggling with as her dog jumps frantically and tries to help her. He grabs at her body. The struggle continues for about two minutes.

Attorneys for Brown said that other people, who were white, were also in the park but were not confronted. Attorneys called it an "obvious case of racial profiling" that resulted in "emotional trauma" because of the "brutal, unprovoked and unlawful attack."

In a tweet Sunday, the Chicago Police Department said: "CPD is aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an incident involving a Chicago Police officer and a woman walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. CPD promptly referred the matter to @ChicagoCOPA when we became aware of the incident."