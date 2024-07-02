Video shows fatal Chicago police shooting during knife attack

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. The video depicts a graphic incident and contains strong language, which some viewers may find disturbing.

Video of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in the Austin neighborhood last month was released by Chicago's police oversight agency Tuesday afternoon.

Tracey D. Watson, 27, of Chicago, was fatally shot while he allegedly attacked another man with a knife on the evening of May 27, according to a statement from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

While on routine patrol, officers were flagged down in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue around 11:10 p.m. and saw Watson try to stab another man in the street, the statement said. COPA said the officers told Watson to drop the weapon, and when he didn't comply, police opened fire, striking both Watson and the victim.

Watson was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

COPA released videos on Tuesday of the deadly shooting, including body-worn camera videos, third-party and in-camera videos, and POD (police observation device) videos, as well as audio transmissions from OEMC and Shot Spotter.

Anyone with further information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.