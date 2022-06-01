Video shows gunman shooting into crowded Chicago restaurant; suspect sought

Chicago police are looking for the gunman who opened fire into a crowded West Pullman restaurant in April, wounding one woman.

CPD released video Tuesday night that shows a man fire several shots into a restaurant around 2:45 a.m. April 17 in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street.

The gunman got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant before he left the building and started shooting inside through the windows.

A 26-year-old woman who was waiting to order was struck in the forearm, according to police. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.