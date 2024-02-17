Unusual sight: Video shows tour helicopter landing at Oak Street Beach

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing at Oak Street Beach on Saturday evening.

Video of the helicopter surfaced on "X," formerly known as Twitter, around 5:30 p.m.

Chicago police say the helicopter's pilot got out after it landed and added more oil to its engine.

Moments later, the pilot got back inside the aircraft and was able to go back to the base safely. No injuries were reported.

Oak Street Beach is located at 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive, near Oak Street and Lake Michigan.

The beach is currently closed, but will open during the summer season on the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.