Videos show ICE arrest in Indiana, mayor and police respond

A viral video shows ICE agents conducting an arrest at an El Rancherito restaurant in East Chicago, Ind. on Thursday, and officials have responded.

What we know:

A video went viral on Thursday appearing to show ICE agents arresting an individual at an El Rancherito restaurant East Chicago, Ind.

The video made its way to Mayor Anthony Copeland's office. East Chicago Police confirmed that ICE agents were staged in a publicly accessible part of the department's parking lot.

In a statement, officials clarified that the police are not involved in ICE operations, even though their parking lot is open to the public.

"We have not coordinated, supported, or participated in any immigration enforcement actions, and no information has been shared with ICE regarding such matters," the statement read.

Copeland said they received no prior notification that ICE would be around.

"Today will be remembered as the day that tested my resolve. The lack of prior notification from ICE was troubling, but I understand that federal agencies are not required to inform local governments of their presence," Copeland said.

He urged residents to stay calm and not engage with ICE agents.

"We are actively working through law enforcement channels to understand and contain this action," he said.

Chief of Police José Rivera added, "We remain committed to protecting the rights and safety of all East Chicago residents. Our department is here to serve and support the community — not to participate in immigration enforcement."

"This is a moment for unity, not division," Copeland said. "I pray that our community will face this challenge as one. There will be many who will foolishly inform you that the city is empowered to take action against ICE this is not only false but it is dangerous misinformation."

What's next:

A protest has been scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at City Hall. East Chicago Police will be present to ensure public safety.

Residents are encouraged to contact the East Chicago Police Department with questions and concerns at 219-391-8400.

ICE agents were also spotted in Hammond, Ind. earlier this week.