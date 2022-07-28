Video shows Oak Lawn officers punch suspect who allegedly possessed illegal gun

Video posted to social media shows police repeatedly punch a male suspect following a foot pursuit Wednesday in south suburban Oak Lawn.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near Southwest Highway and Austin Avenue when the unidentified suspect fled on foot, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police. The purpose of the traffic stop was not immediately known.

Officers attempted to arrest the suspect in the area of 95th Street and McVicker Avenue, but the male allegedly resisted and attempted to grab an illegal semi-automatic handgun he was in possession of, police said.

"After a foot pursuit, the offender would not comply with verbal commands and resisted arrest while trying to gain control of a firearm he unlawfully possessed," Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio said in a statement.

Video of the incident filmed by a bystander appears to show at least two officers punching the suspect before a third officer arrives to place handcuffs on him.

Police said both the suspect and one officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Oak Lawn police said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

No further information was immediately available.