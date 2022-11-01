Video shows officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Old Town

Video was released Tuesday night of an officer-shooting that left a man dead in Old Town last month.

At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

Officers then located the suspect and a foot chase ensured.

After officers engaged with the suspect, one officer deployed his taser twice, COPA said. It appeared the taser did not make contact with the individual.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

As the suspect continued to flee, he discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer.

The officer then discharged his weapon, fatally striking the suspect.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and Chicago police said there were also casings at the scene that did not match the officer's gun.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries following the shooting. The injuries were not gunshot related.

COPA said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.