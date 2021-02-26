Video shows robbers beat vehicle delivery driver, steal cars at Des Plaines dealership

A vehicle delivery driver was seriously injured Thursday when a group of robbers beat him and stole his shipment of vehicles at a dealership in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Police on Friday released surveillance video that shows the attack.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to Jidd Motors, 855 Rand Road, for a disturbance and found the delivery driver lying in a snow bank with serious injuries to his wrist and leg, Des Plaines police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They learned he had been beaten by four robbers who took keys to the vehicles he was delivering and sped off in them, police said. The man was a taken to a hospital, and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

The robbers were also suspected in a burglary that happened 20 minutes prior at a separate Jidd Motors location, at 1313 Rand Road, police said.