Video shows suspects who shot and killed a Chicago father behind Happy Camper in Lake View

Chicago police released video of two suspects wanted in connection to the killing of a 47-year-old father of two in Lake View earlier this year.

Hermilo Beltran was shot several times in March behind Happy Camper — a restaurant and bar located in the 3400 block of North Clark Street.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by his family, Beltran was about to start his shift at his second job at a restaurant located blocks away from Wrigley Field when he was shot.

Police say Beltran was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Beltran had a wife and two daughters — age 16 and nine.