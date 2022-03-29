Man killed in Lake View alley identified as 47-year-old father of two, restaurant worker

The man who was shot and killed in a Lake View alley Sunday night has been identified as a 47-year-old father of two daughters and a restaurant worker.

Hermilo Beltran was shot several times right behind Happy Camper — a restaurant and bar located in the 3400 block of North Clark Street.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by his family, Beltran was about to start his shift at his second job at a restaurant located blocks away from Wrigley Field when he was shot.

Police say Beltran was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Beltran leaves behind his wife and two daughters — age 16 and nine.

The homicide has left neighbors, patrons and employers shaken up.

On Tuesday, an annual pre-season business meeting was held at the 19th District Station.

Wrigleyille Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), whose ward includes the murder scene, said he is working with business owners to ensure they have the tools they need to maintain safety both in the workplace, and while employees are going to and from their shifts.

Hermilo Beltran | Courtesy: GoFundMe page

Tunney also said the neighborhood has always had a strong police bike patrol presence.

It dipped slightly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tunney says CPD plans to reinforce those patrols in the streets and alleys very soon.

No suspects are currently in custody.

If you would like to donate to Beltran's family, you can find the GoFundMe here.