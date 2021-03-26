Expand / Collapse search

Video shows SUV wanted in West Side homicide that also wounded 10-year-old

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

Video shows SUV wanted in West Side homicide that also wounded 10-year-old

Police say this SUV is wanted in a March 19 shooting in the 3100 block of West Lake Street.

CHICAGO - Police released surveillance video showing an SUV wanted in a shooting last week in East Garfield Park that killed a man and wounded two others, including a 10-year-old boy.

The dark-colored SUV was used in a March 19 shooting in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

About 6:50 p.m. that day, the three victims were sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots at them, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Man killed, 10-year-old boy and woman wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed and two other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Marquel Robinson, 24, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The boy was the second child shot in Chicago in less than three hours that day. Earlier in the afternoon, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Washington Park.

Police asked anyone with information about the SUV to call Area Three Violent Crimes Detective Mckenna at (312) 744-8261.