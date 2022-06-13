Expand / Collapse search
Video: Subway surfers ride on top of J train into Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:48PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Video of subway surfers on J train

New Yorker Chris "Goose" Gosling was surprised on June 10 to see several people standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn. (Credit: Chris "Goose" Gosling via Storyful)

NEW YORK - At least eight people were spotted riding atop a subway as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn.

The NYPD said it was investigating the shocking incident on June 10.

Video taken by New Yorker Chris 'Goose" Gossling showed the daredevils standing on a J train. 

"These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train," Gosling wrote on Twitter, where he posted the video here showing eight people on top of two train cars, with some running along them.

Gosling’s video clocked up millions of views on Twitter.

It was not the first time someone subway surfed on the J train.

A subway surfer was killed in 2021 when he fell from the train near the Williamsburg Bridge. An in 2017, a 27-year-old man died when he fell off a train while subway surfing.

And in 2019, a 14-year-old boy reportedly died while surfing on a train in Queens.

RELATED: Police say subway 'surfer' falls to death in NYC

Brooklyn subway surfers

Eight people were caught on camera standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn. (Credit: Chris "Goose" Gosling via Storyful)