Vienna Beef Plaza to open in Bucktown
CHICAGO - You will soon be able to enjoy Chicago's favorite frank in a more classy way!
Vienna Beef is investing $20 million into its former Bucktown factory location and turning it into "Vienna Beef Plaza."
The reimagined space will feature a restaurant, outdoor plaza, factory store, un-named big box retailer and office space.
There will also be a taste of the company's 130-year history that all began at the legendary World's Fair.
Vienna Beef Plaza will open next spring.