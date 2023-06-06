Vienna Beef Plaza to open in Bucktown

You will soon be able to enjoy Chicago's favorite frank in a more classy way!

Vienna Beef is investing $20 million into its former Bucktown factory location and turning it into "Vienna Beef Plaza."

The reimagined space will feature a restaurant, outdoor plaza, factory store, un-named big box retailer and office space.

There will also be a taste of the company's 130-year history that all began at the legendary World's Fair.

Vienna Beef Plaza will open next spring.