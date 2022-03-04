'Vigil for Peace' supporting Ukraine being held Friday in downtown Chicago

A "Vigil for Peace" is being held Friday afternoon at Chicago’s Daley Plaza in support of Ukraine.

"Please wear yellow and blue in solidarity!" organizers of the rally posted on Facebook.

As of 3:30 p.m., which is when the vigil was supposed to begin, dozens had already gathered at the plaza — many who are of Ukrainian descent and have families overseas.

Also in attendance is the Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, and representatives from several area churches.

Later this evening, another vigil was set to take place at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Ukrainian Village. It's been the site of many community gatherings over the last week.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, communities across the Chicago area have been stepping up to help the Ukrainian people.

On Thursday, parishioners in suburban Palatine marched for peace, holding signs that said "Pray for Ukraine."

In addition, donations for the Ukrainian people were being accepted all across the area this week, from the suburbs to the city.

A Jefferson Park shop owner was creating blue and yellow shirts and tote bags as a way to not only raise funds for the people of Ukraine, but to cope with her own heartbreak regarding the destruction in Europe.

On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers on Chicago’s Northwest Side packed military supplies, first aid, sleeping bags and other provisions to help Ukrainians being battered by war.

As a reported one-million people have now fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, many others are still trying hard to escape.