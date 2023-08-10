Deal reached between Loretto Hospital, union after 11 days on strike

A new labor agreement was announced Thursday between Loretto Hospital and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Hospital workers were on strike for 11 days before the agreement was made.

The union went on strike at the end of last month and said that the hospital is understaffed and that it's impacting the quality of health care.

Workers were demanding increased wages for all employees within the first year of a new contract.

After several attempts at negotiating, hospital leadership announced the agreement Thursday night.

They released the following statement:

We are pleased to announce that Loretto Hospital and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) have reached a new labor agreement. We appreciate the dedication of union and hospital leaders to secure a contract that addressed the concerns of our team members. It is critical that Loretto Hospital remains open and accessible to the Austin community. We will continue to partner with SEIU, clergy, corporate and community stakeholders to secure the funding and resources needed for the hospital’s long-term growth. We welcome our team members back to work.