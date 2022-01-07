Vigil held for Chicago anti-violence advocate who was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car

Family and friends gathered Friday to remember a mentor and advocate for youth violence prevention who was shot and killed this week.

Laniyah Murphy was a member of the brave youth leaders, and had ties to St. Sabina Church.

The group, along with Fr. Michael Plfeger, held a vigil for the 20-year-old at St. Sabina.

Murphy was killed Tuesday night while she was sitting in a parked car in West Pullman.

Investigators say someone opened fire into the car, and a bullet hit her in the head.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Organizers demanded police figure out who killed Murphy, and solve other unsolved murders across the city.

Murphy grew up in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. She graduated as salutatorian of prospective leadership academy.

Advertisement

She had been attending college in Chicago.

