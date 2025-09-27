Villa Park man charged after allegedly brandishing gun at Elmhurst homeowner: authorities

The Brief Devontae Allmon, 29, of Villa Park, allegedly brandished a loaded gun at an Elmhurst homeowner after being found crouching by the homeowner’s car; he then fled before being arrested wearing body armor. Allmon faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including unlawful weapon possession and burglary, after police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun near where he was seen dropping something. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned the incident as "extremely disturbing," emphasizing community safety concerns; Allmon’s next court date is set for Oct. 20.



A Villa Park man has been accused of brandishing a loaded gun at an Elmhurst homeowner when he was found crouching next to the homeowner's car, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Devontae Allmon, 29, of Villa Park, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon while wearing body armor, one felony count of burglary of a car, and one misdemeanor count each of attempted criminal trespass to vehicles and resisting a police officer.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Elmhurst police responded to a report of an unknown man, later identified as Allmon, allegedly brandishing a gun at a homeowner when the homeowner found him outside crouching next to his car in the 600 block of Armitage Road. Allegedly, when the homeowner approached Allmon, Allmon pulled out a gun, racked it, brandished it at the victim, and told the victim something like "don't try me." Then, the homeowner returned to his home and called the police.

Devontae Allmon (DuPage County State's Attonry's Office)

Elmhurst police found Allmon about one block away and ordered him to stop. According to police, Allmon ran from police, and then slowed down and seemed to have dropped something. Then Allmon walked 15 feet and complied with police commands. Police took Allmon into custody and realized he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Officers also recovered a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P 40 Shield near where Allmon had allegedly dropped something.

After an investigation, police believe that around 7:15 pm. Allmon was in a vehicle that did not belong to him in the 600 block of Babcock Avenue in Elmhurst. Allegedly, Allmon had been pulling on multiple car door handles in that area that night, and when confronted by others, he had fled on foot.

What they're saying:

"The allegations against Mr. Allmon are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Being threatened with a loaded gun outside your home is one of the most frightening experiences anyone can endure and can have lasting consequences for the victim. This type of behavior not only terrifies the immediate victims, but also has a ripple effect on the entire community violating our most basic right to safety and leaving residents worried if they will be next. What I find particularly troubling is that as a convicted felon, Mr. Allmon has forfeited his right to legally possess a weapon."

What's next:

Allmon's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 20. Allmon will remain in jail while he waits for his court date.