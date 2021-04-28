Villa Park man charged with battery, carjacking of Amazon delivery driver

article

A Villa Park man has been charged with the battery and carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver near Villa Park.

Jiovani Villa, 21, of Villa Park is charged with vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery and aggravated battery on a public way.

His bond was set at $100,000.

The victim reported that he parked his personal vehicle at about 8:10 p.m. on April 21, in the area of Danby Street and Kirkland Lane in the Brandywine neighborhood to deliver packages, authorities said.

Upon returning to his vehicle, an unknown male, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, appeared and pushed the Amazon delivery driver to the ground. The man then stole the victim's vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle contained multiple Amazon packages that were rendered undeliverable.

An anonymous citizen’s tip led police to Villa.

"Criminals are getting more and more brazen as we see penalties for these violent crimes begin to be reduced. When you reduce penalties, it only makes sense crime will increase," Sheriff James Mendrick said. "That being said, we’re still DuPage County and we do not tolerate this behavior here."

The victim's vehicle was located on Friday, April 23 in the parking lot of a Villa Park motel near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Ardmore Avenue.

Villa was located in the driver seat of the vehicle and taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Once in the custody, Villa confessed to hijacking the vehicle as well as opening and selling the Amazon packages found inside the vehicle at a gas station in Chicago.

Villa’s next court date is scheduled for May 24.