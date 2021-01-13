Villa Park man facing child pornography charges

article

A 68-year-old Villa Park man is facing child pornography charges, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

David Hibbeler has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, officials said.

Authorities found child pornography files in Hibbeler’s home Monday, following an undercover internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files, officials said.

He appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered to be held on $30,000 bond, officials said. He is due back in court Feb. 10.