Vinyette Teague: New image raises hope in decades-old Chicago missing persons case

More than four decades after a young girl went missing on the South Side of Chicago, her family is hoping a new image can bring her home.

Vinyette Teague was last seen 41 years ago on July 17, before she vanished from an apartment complex in Bronzeville.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shared an age progression picture on Wednesday, showing what Teague would look like at 42 years old. The image aims to renew public interest in the case and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.