Viral Video: Rodent seen moving around United terminal at O'Hare Airport

Video is going viral on social media of a rodent that was seen at O’Hare Airport Wednesday night.

In the video, you can see the rodent moving around at a United Airlines terminal. The man -- Na'el Shehade -- who shot the video tweeted out, “I was at Chicago O’hare on 10/23 waiting to board my @united flight to LA—only to be greeted by a family of rats racing across the @united gate. As someone who extensively travels, domestic and international, this definitely took the cake!”

At one point in the video, you can hear the person who is with Shehade say, "What the F***?"

O’Hare Airport responded to Shehade’s tweet, saying, “We are forwarding your message along to facilities management, so that they can schedule a visit from our pest control team. Gate info would be helpful. Thank you.”

Shehade then responded: “C-9. The entire terminal was filthy. Garbage was overflowing trash on the ground. Come on guys, chicago can do better.”

We are unable to confirm whether the rodent was a rat or mouse.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released the following statement Thursday night:

"The Department of Aviation (CDA) maintains an aggressive pest control program in the terminals and grounds of O’Hare International Airport.

Pest abatement is a cooperative endeavor that the CDA takes very seriously. It works closely with its airline partners and tenants to ensure pest management is effectively provided throughout the airport.

If the public or employees have questions or concerns about anything they observe at the airport, they should call (773) 894-9111 to report the issue."