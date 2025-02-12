Virginia McCaskey funeral: Family, friends gather to honor late Bears owner

The Brief Family and friends will gather Wednesday morning to honor Virginia Halas McCaskey, the longtime Chicago Bears owner, at a private funeral service. McCaskey, who died last week at 102, took over ownership of the Bears in 1983 after the passing of her father, team founder George S. Halas. A lifelong football fan, McCaskey played a key role in keeping the Bears a family-run team and contributed to various charitable efforts, including the Bears Care program.



Family and friends of Virginia Halas McCaskey will come together Wednesday morning to honor the late Bears owner.

A private funeral service is set for 10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect.

McCaskey died last week at the age of 102. She served as the owner of the Bears since her father and founder, George S. Halas died in 1983.

The Legacy of Virginia McCaskey

The backstory:

McCaskey was born in 1923 to Min and George Halas. She grew up in Chicago and attended Drexel University in Philadelphia where she met her future husband, Edward W. McCaskey. They got married in 1943.

McCaskey had 11 children, eight sons and three daughters. She recently celebrated her 102nd birthday on Jan. 5. For her birthday, the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-22 on a walk-off field goal to conclude the 2024 season.

Like her father, a co-founder of the NFL, McCaskey kept the team in family hands. She gave operational control and the title of president to her eldest son, Michael McCaskey, who served as chairman until being succeeded by brother George McCaskey in 2011.

During her stewardship, the Bears won a Super Bowl in 1986 and lost a second 21 years later.

Four of McCaskey’s sons remain with the Bears’ board of directors: George, Patrick, Brian and Ed. A recent valuation by Forbes.com pegged the team’s worth at $6.4 billion.

Despite her role within the Chicago Bears and the NFL, she kept a low profile and lived in Des Plaines.

McCaskey, the older of Halas’ two children, never expected to find herself in charge. Her brother, George "Mugs" Halas Jr., was being groomed to take over the team, but died suddenly of a heart attack in 1979.

McCaskey assumed ownership upon her father’s death in 1983, and her late husband, Ed McCaskey, succeeded Halas as chairman. Not long after, she turned over control to Michael, the eldest of her 11 children.

"I think it’s important that all of our family remembers that we really haven’t done anything to earn this," McCaskey said in a rare interview in 2006. "We’re just the recipients of a tremendous legacy. I use the word ‘custodian,’ and we want to pass it on the best way we can. ... We’ve been working on that for a long time."

McCaskey’s official title was secretary to the board of directors. Despite her generally hands-off approach and low public profile, she occasionally exercised ultimate authority on team decisions as matriarch of the family.

She is survived by her sons Patrick, Edward Jr., George, Richard, Brian and Joseph, and daughters Ellen, Mary and Anne. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Life in Football

Virginia McCaskey came by her fandom honestly. According to family members, she often wouldn’t serve dessert on Sundays when the Bears lost. In that same 2006 interview, she recalled attending the first playoff game in league history, when she was 9.

The Bears and Portsmouth Spartans finished the 1932 season in the first tie for first place, so the league added a game to determine a champion. Because of snow, the game was moved indoors to the old Chicago Stadium, the Bears won 9-0 playing on an 80-yard field that came right to the walls.

"I remember I didn’t save my ticket stub, but one of my cousins had saved his," McCaskey said. "We sat in the second balcony and the ticket price was $1.25.

"I took it to one of the Super Bowls to show (former Commissioner) Pete Rozelle and then I don’t know what happened to it afterward," she added. "But that’s OK."

Beyond Football

Her tenure as the Bears’ owner included the establishment of the Bears Care program in 2005. The Bears said that Bears Care has issued grants totaling more than $31.5 million to 225 qualifying agencies to improve the quality of life for people in the Chicago area, especially disadvantaged children and their families. Bears Care also supported health awareness programs focusing on breast and ovarian cancer.

What they're saying:

"Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Faith, family, and football — in that order — were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always ‘do the right thing.’ The Bears that her father started meant the world to her, and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world."