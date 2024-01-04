Here's when you can visit Brookfield Zoo for free in January, February

What better way to kick off the new year than a free visit to Brookfield Zoo?

The zoo announced Thursday that admission will be free for families on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the months of January and February.

Admission to the Hamill Family Play Zoo and the Hamill Family Wild Encounters will also be free. However, parking fees still apply.

Animals at the zoo who enjoy the winter months will be outside to enjoy the cooler weather, including the polar bears, snow leopards, bison, Amur tigers and some of the zoo's youngest residents – 1-year-old brown bear siblings Tim and Jess.

To learn more about the zoo's offerings, or to plan your visit, check out its website here.