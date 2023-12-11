Beary cute! Two new cubs make first appearance at Brookfield Zoo

If you visit Brookfield Zoo in the coming days, you may notice two new fluffy faces!

Two 11-month-old Alaskan coastal brown bears, named Tim and Jess, made their public debut at the zoo on Monday at the Great Bear Wilderness.

Zoo visitors can see the cubs in their outdoor habitat between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. As they get more acclimated, those hours will be extended, according to zoo officials.

Tim and Jess were orphaned in Anchorage, Alaska before they arrived at their new forever home at the zoo in early November.

They've since received physical examinations and have adapted well to their habitat.

The zoo also houses another brown bear, 28-year-old Axhi. He came to the zoo in 1995 with his brother who passed away last year, according to zoo officials.

